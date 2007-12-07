Friday, December 7, 2007

Who Should the Eagles start McNabb Feeley or Kolb?

Posted by at

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

hahaha you can see you guys signaling cut for like 10 sec......other than that great video.

December 9, 2007 at 1:18 PM
Anonymous said...

lol i noticed that too when i first saw your youtube video....great idea to make a blog with all your youtube videos....with all the traffic you get on youtube you guys should be able to bring a couple of those over to here.

December 9, 2007 at 1:24 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 